UPDATED: Multi vehicle collision closes Hwy. 1 near Rogers Pass

Time of opening is estimated at 6 p.m.

A multi-vehicle collision west of Rogers Pass shut down the Trans-Canada Highway Thursday afternoon. (DriveBC Cams)

UPDATE 2:00 p.m.:

DriveBC is predicting that the highway will reopen around 6 p.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway was closed 10km west of Rogers Pass this afternoon following a collision Thursday afternoon.

ORIGINAL:

Hwy. 1 is closed in Glacier National Park following a multi-vehicle collision Thursday afternoon.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed in both directions 10 km west of Rogers Pass following the accident.

A driver who was at the scene said they were told it could be up to a seven-hour wait due to a fatality.

An assessment is currently in progress.

There is no estimated time of opening.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

 

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com
