Multi-vehicle collision creates congestion along Harvey Ave in Kelowna

The accident occurred at around 4:50 p.m. on Friday (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)

Traffic is blocked northbound at the Harvey and Dilworth intersection in Kelowna due to a multi-vehicle collision.

According to reports, the the accident occurred at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

Traffic is also down to two lanes southbound around the intersection. A firetruck and tow truck are also on scene.

Traffic slow moving on Harvey Ave at Dilworth Drive due to a two-vehicle collision. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/cwXLvg0Odw — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) February 29, 2020

It’s not clear if there any injuries from the accident.

