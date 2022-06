A two-vehicle collision sent traffic into a crawl the morning of June 24 at Harvey Avenue and Dilworth Drive.

The incident happened in the middle of the intersection around 10:15a.m., closing one northbound lane of Harvey and preventing southbound vehicles from turning onto Dilworth.

Fire, police and ambulance all took to the scene, though any injuries appear to be minor.

The damaged vehicles will be towed from the scene.

