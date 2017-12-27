Multi-vehicle incident on Highway 97

Reports of between eight and 10 vehicles were involved near Crystal Waters Road north of Kelowna

UPDATE: Traffic is moving following a major accident between Kelowna and Vernon Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 2 p.m. on Highway 97 just north of Crystal Waters road.

“It is a messy highway right now,” said Suzie Thomas, who got stuck in the backed up traffic on her way from Kelowna to Enderby. Thomas also encountered an accidents between Vernon and Armstrong involving a truck in the ditch.

Reports of another accident came in at 4:45 a.m. on Highway 6 towards Lumby.

Motorists are urged to use extreme caution on the roads and highways.

Emergency crews are being called to what appears to be a major accident north of Lake Country on Highway 97.

Early reports have as many as eight vehicles involved in the accident which occurred about 2 p.m. this afternoon on Highway 97 just north of Crystal Waters road.

Reports indicate there was at least one semi-truck involved in the accident as well and the southbound lane of Highway 97 is now closed off for crews to deal with the accident.

There are reports that traffic is now moving.

Crews from Vernon, Lake Country and Kelowna have been dispatched to the scene.

A reporter is on scene.

