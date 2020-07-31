Kamloops This Week - Dave Eagles

Multiple homes on fire in Kamloops neighbourhood

It’s unclear how the fires started

  • Jul. 31, 2020 3:39 p.m.
  • News

-Kamloops This Week

Kamloops firefighters are dealing with three houses ablaze in Rayleigh on Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the neighbourhood along the Yellowhead Highway just before 2:30 p.m.

A KTW reporter at the scene said three separate houses were on fire as of 3:15 p.m.

Hundreds of neighbourhood residents are out in the streets watching firefighters work the blazes.

In addition to multiple KFR units, BC Ambulance Service is also on scene.

Police watchdog clears RCMP of wrongdoing in West Kelowna man's death

