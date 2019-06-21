West Kelowna’s Music in the Park returns June 28. Photo: Music in the Park Facebook

Music in the Park plugs in for West Kelowna summer

The weekly outdoor concerts return June 28

The summer solstice is here and that marks the return of West Kelowna’s Music in the Park.

The weekly concerts will take over Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre with both local and national artists performing every genre from rock, country, soul and pop.

Local party-based band The Insiders kicks off Music in the Park on June 28 along side opening act J.S. Garcia Band and up-and-comer Anika Ellis.

READ MORE: $25-million exhibition centre coming to Kelowna airport

READ MORE: West Kelowna RCMP volunteers to offer boat pre-checks this weekend

Other feature artists during July are Nuela Charles, who won the Western Canadian Music Artist Award for Urban Artist of the Year, and Crystal Shawanda who won Indigenous Music Album of the Year at the 2013 Juno Awards.

Full schedule of artists can be found at westkelownacity.ca/musicinthepark.

READ MORE: Big West Wrestling added to Westside Daze

Food trucks and local vendors join the celebrations that run until Aug. 30.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
West Kelowna RCMP volunteers to offer boat pre-checks this weekend
Next story
Expensive bike scooped off Highway 97 in Kelowna

Just Posted

Boil water notice issued for southeast Kelowna

Two construction accidents prompt the issuance of the water notice

Indigenous monument unveiled in Kelowna

The monument, six years in the making, was revealed today

Time to reduce water use says water board

Okanagan Basin Water Board says with B.C now at drought level 3, conservation measures are crucial.

RCMP intercept Kelowna woman’s $40,000 intended for fraudsters

A Kelowna resident was led to believe she was aiding a police investigation

Music in the Park plugs in for West Kelowna summer

The weekly outdoor concerts return June 28

VIDEO: Top NHL draft prospects Hughes and Kakko know they’ll always be linked

The two are on course to be selected No. 1 and No. 2 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena on Friday

U.S. West Coast residents asked to lend private beaches for rotting whales amid die-off

So many whales have washed ashore that authorities are running out of space to let them decompose

Father and son unveil reconciliation pole in B.C. on Indigenous Peoples Day

MP Jody Wilson-Raybould, a member of the We Wai Kai Nation on Vancouver Island, was at the event

B.C. judge rejects jail time for man with disabilities caught in Creep Catchers sting

Kamloops man Loyd Fawcett engaged online with what turned out to be a member of the vigilante group

UNBC researcher leads study on cannabis-impaired driving

Dr. Russ Callaghan hypothesizes increased motor vehicle collision injuries among young people

Okanagan business embraces Bring Your Dog to Work Day

Dogs cause productivity issues at automotive dealership

Surrey RCMP warned of ‘huge public protest’ if it raises Pride flag

Kari Simpson, director of CultureGuard, sent a letter to RCMP brass urging ‘immediate reconsideration’

‘Mammatus’ clouds spotted over Kamloops during thunderstorm

Clouds are indicative of violent updrafts and down drafts, an Environment Canada meteorologist says

Straight from DeHart

Prestige launches new landscape supply centre

Most Read