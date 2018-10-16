Dale Wentworth. —Image: NAMM

Music store owner named Business Leader of Year in Kelowna

Dale Wentworth of Wentworth Music to be recognized by Kelowna Chamber of Commerce Oct. 24

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has named its 2018 Business Leader of the Year.

Dale Wentworth, founder of Kelowna’s Wentworth Music, will receive the chamber’s top award for his contribution to the business community in the Central Okanagan on Oct. 24.

He will receive the award at the chamber’s 31st annual Business Excellence Awards ceremony, to be held at Delta Grand Hotel.

“Dale and his family, from his parents through to his children, have demonstrated not only a high level of business acumen, but an ability to change and evolve their business as Kelowna has grown up around them,” said Carmen Sparg, president of the chamber.

“Dale put himself through college giving music lessons and he truly is an inspiration to all of us. The level of pride and morals instilled in their children is a testament to the quality leadership that he embodies. I’m passionate about this family because they made such an impact on my son’s life.”

Last year, the chamber named Club Penguin co-founder Lane Merrifield as its Business Leader of the Year.

Related: Kelowna Chamber of Commerce hands out awards

According to Wentworth, not much has changed with his family’s core values over the last 52 years, but the business has grown.

“We’re bigger now, with four stores and an internationally recognized Music Education Centre,” he said.

Wentworth Music has 65 employees and is a three-generation family business with deep roots in the Okanagan.

Wentworth settled in Kelowna in 1966 and shortly thereafter teamed up with his parents, Walt and Vera, to opened a small music store in the Capri Shopping Centre.

The store’s mission was to provide music lessons and sales as well as rentals and repairs of a broad range of musical instruments, chief among them, guitars.

Three years later, Hedy Wentworth, Dale’s wife for 48 years, joined the family business as a music teacher.

“We are a business that focuses on community values. We moved into our third generation of family ownership when our sons took over major corporate roles,” said Wentworth.

His children Noel (vice-president of education and media), Neil (vice-president of finance) and Nori (vice-president of sales) all work for the company, as well as Noel and Neil’s wives.

A strong commitment to community has always been at the core of the family business and Wentworth Music has supported numerous not-for-profit organizations over the years.

Wentworth Music is well-known locally for its student-based rock ‘n’ roll productions at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

The semi-annual shows have raised almost a $250,000 in support of children’s wards Okanagan hospitals and for the JoeAnna’s House project. That project will see a “home away from home” for the families of out-of-town patients requiring treatment at the hospital

Tickets for the chamber award gala are available online at kelownachamber.org until Friday.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Your morning news in 90: Oct. 16, 2018
Next story
U.S. pot firms urge Trump to dominate North American marijuana industry

Just Posted

Stolen vehicles found in Lake Country after collision on highway

All three vehicles were towed from the scene. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Wanted Prince George man found after break and enter in Kelowna

The 39-year-old Prince George man was taken into police custody without incident.

Do you own this dirt bike? Kelowna RCMP are searching for owners

The dirt bike was found abandoned last Monday

Peachland has largest number of mayoral candidates in the Central Okanagan

The mayoral candidates shared their reasons why they decided to run in the election

Okanagan RCMP detachment hosts recruiting, exam sessions

If you’ve contemplated a career with RCMP, register for sessions at West Kelowna detachment

Rick Mercer says pot is ‘excruciatingly boring’

Comedian hopes Canadians will move onto something else once marijuana is legalized

BCTF wins grievance over teacher shortage in public schools

Arbitrator found Chilliwack school district did not hire enough on-call teachers or librarians

2 charged for feeding B.C. bear Tim Horton’s timbits

Court documents show that Randy Scott and Megan Hiltz have both been charged with feeding or attempting to feed dangerous wildlife.

Killer-rapist Paul Bernardo set for parole bid after 25 years in prison

Bernardo’s parole hearing at the Bath Institution is expected to attract numerous observers

Feds aiming to select preferred design for $60B warships by end of month

Defence insiders say the government wants to select a design by the end of the month from among three options submitted by several of the largest defence and shipbuilding companies in the world.

B.C. city wants control over its cannabis advertising rules

Without a say, towns and cities risk Washington-State-style flood of advertising, proponent says

Defence cautions against mob justice in Calgary child neglect trial

Jennifer and Jeromie Clark of Calgary have pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death

Feds eyeing options to expedite pardons for minor pot convictions

Internal discussions have focused on an application-based process for speeding up pot pardons

Letter: Backbone organization needed to address housing in Kelowna

Renters United polled council candidates on housing strategies

Most Read