The Westbank First Nation Logo. Photo: Westbank First Nation Facebook photo

Nakusp and Westbank First Nation groups meet to discuss regional partnerships

New Nakusp sawmill, restoration of old youth centre were some topics of discussion

Youth support and economic opportunities were the two main focal points during a two-day meeting in Nakusp between elected officials, residents and Westbank First Nation (WFN) members.

On Wednesday, July 29, both groups met to discuss how to restore the Nakusp and Area Youth Society Green Door property, which was badly damaged during a fire in 2007.

Mayor Tom Zeleznik, Naksup and Area Youth Society board members, WFN Chief Chris Derickson and WFN youth members were all in attendance.

The WFN recently opened up a $5.5 million youth centre and gave village staff and council pointers on what they could do to rejuvenate the space for youth again.

Creating a housing complex and greenhouse run off of biomass fuel were ideas generated from the discussions.

The groups also discussed getting village staff and youth to have a tour of the new WFN facility in the near future.

On Thursday, July 30, the groups met up to discuss their respective community forests and how to grow their economies in the forestry industry.

Groups had a tour of the Nakusp and Area Community Forest (NACFOR) log yard and talked about the possible location of a community sawmill.

“Having a mill in the Nakusp area would be a win-win for everyone,” said Mayor Tom Zeleznik.

“We still have logs that we can’t sell locally and ship them away. A mill could help use every piece of produce and help to heat buildings with biomass that are close by.”

Currently, WFN’s community forest can harvest 55,000 cubic metres of timber annually while NACFOR’s can harvest 22,000.

It’s estimated that seven or eight full-time jobs could be created from a sawmill around Nakusp.

Near the end of the visit, groups toured Box Lake Lumber (BBL) in Nakusp to see what kind of manufactured goods can be made from wood.

The company provides cedar rail fencing products across British Columbia, North America and Europe.

Nakusp is located on the traditional territories of the Sinixt, Ktunaxa, Shuswap and Okanagan First Nations.

READ MORE: Nelson Innovation Centre to host pitch competition

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna caps

Arrow Lakes

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One person taken to hospital following three vehicle crash on Highway 97
Next story
Expect delays and one-lane traffic along Highway 33

Just Posted

Nakusp and Westbank First Nation groups meet to discuss regional partnerships

New Nakusp sawmill, restoration of old youth centre were some topics of discussion

Expect delays and one-lane traffic along Highway 33

Repaving is underway along Highway 33 and Big White Road

Kelowna animal rights activist speaks out amid charges in 2019 Abbotsford hog-farm protest

Amy Soranno, along with three other activists, will appear in court on Sept. 3

One person taken to hospital following three vehicle crash on Highway 97

Traffic is slow going on Highway 97 at Enterprise Way

UPDATE: Lake Country man reunited with missing parrot

The Senegal parrot escaped from her cage Wednesday evening and was found Friday afternoon

‘Don’t kill my mom’: Ryan Reynolds calls on young British Columbians to be COVID-smart

‘Deadpool’ celebrity responds to premier’s call for social influence support

Protesters showcase massive old yellow cedar as Port Renfrew area forest blockade continues

9.5-foot-wide yellow cedar measured by Ancient Forest Alliance campaigners in Fairy Creek watershed

Taking dog feces and a jackhammer to neighbourhood dispute costs B.C. man $16,000

‘Pellegrin’s actions were motivated by malice …a vindictive, pointless, dangerous and unlawful act’

Two people dead after Highway 1 collision west of Kamloops

Two-vehicle accident closed Trans-Canada Highway for more than five hours

Racist stickers at Keremeos pub leaves group uneasy and angry

The ‘OK’ hand gesture is a known hate-symbol

VIDEO: World responds to B.C. girl after pandemic cancels birthday party

Dozens of cards and numerous packages were delivered to six-year-old Charlie Manning

Shuswap dragon boaters honour teammate’s cancer-fighting accomplishments

Friends Abreast team provides special recognition outside Salmon Arm hospital

Expected fall peak of COVID-19 in Canada could overwhelm health systems: Tam

National modelling projections released Friday show an expected peak in cases this fall

Hundreds of sea lions to be killed on Columbia River in effort to save endangered fish

Nearly 22,000 comments received during public review were opposed, fewer than 200 were for

Most Read