NASA releases stunning new pic of Milky Way’s ‘downtown’

It’s a composite of two decades of observations depicting billions of stars and black holes in the heart of the Milky Way.

This false-color X-ray and radiofrequency image made available by NASA on Friday, May 28, 2021 shows threads of superheated gas and magnetic fields at the center of the Milky Way galaxy. (NASA/AP)

This false-color X-ray and radiofrequency image made available by NASA on Friday, May 28, 2021 shows threads of superheated gas and magnetic fields at the center of the Milky Way galaxy. (NASA/AP)

NASA has released a stunning new picture of our galaxy’s violent, super-energized “downtown.”

It’s a composite of 370 observations over the past two decades by the orbiting Chandra X-ray Observatory, depicting billions of stars and countless black holes in the center, or heart, of the Milky Way. A radio telescope in South Africa also contributed to the image, for contrast.

Astronomer Daniel Wang of the University of Massachusetts Amherst said Friday he spent a year working on this while stuck at home during the pandemic.

“What we see in the picture is a violent or energetic ecosystem in our galaxy’s downtown,” Wang said in an email. “There are a lot of supernova remnants, black holes, and neutron stars there. Each X-ray dot or feature represents an energetic source, most of which are in the center.”

This busy, high-energy galactic center is 26,000 light years away.

His work appears in the June issue of the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

Launched in 1999, Chandra is in an extreme oval orbit around Earth.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

NASASpace

Previous story
2 Mexican farmworkers sue police for alleged assault and dog attack in Abbotsford
Next story
No PNE? Future of B.C.’s 111-year-old attraction hangs on funding

Just Posted

BGC Okanagan is shedding its old brand with the goal of reflecting their values of inclusivity and positivity. (BGC Okanagan/Facebook)
Boys and Girls Clubs Okanagan re-brands to be more inclusive

The club has removed gender from its name

Kelowna’s DunnEnzies Pizza Co.’s Landmark location. (dunnenzies.com)
Kelowna’s DunnEnzies Pizza closing Landmark location

“We fought the good fight but we were unable to overcome the challenges of this last year at that location”

(Contributed/GoFundMe)
UPDATE: Two fundraisers launched to support families of Kelowna students killed in car crash

Both fundraisers have raised a combined total of more than $16,000

469 Park Avenue, Kelowna. (Amandalina Letterio/Capital News)
Neighbours of abandoned Kelowna house worry for safety

The unkept Park Avenue home owned by a Victoria woman is often used by people experiencing homelessness

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Astronauts in space are exposed to the radiation equivalent of 150 to 6,000 chest x-rays

Your morning start for Friday, May 28, 2021

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
VIDEO: Exoskeleton enables B.C. stroke survivor to walk nearly 2 km a day

Surrey’s Ryan Eddy walks between 1.6 and 1.8 kilometres per day on Lokomat system

Empty bottles litter Kal Beach in early May 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Trucks with loose litter trashing Okanagan roads

One city looks at costly cleanup program, and alternatives

Wildfire near Keremeos (BC Wildfire Service)
UPDATE: Wildfire near Keremeos under control

This is the second wildfire in the region in a week

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 106 responded to a report of an injury on a houseboat on Friday, May 28, 2021. (File photo)
Injury from fall on houseboat stairs prompts call to Shuswap Lake marine rescue

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 106 leader said man was alert and in good spirits

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Abbotsford Law Courts (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
2 Mexican farmworkers sue police for alleged assault and dog attack in Abbotsford

Innocent pair allege officers were ‘abusive and racist’ while looking for drug smugglers

Tracy Porteous, co-executive director of Ending Violence Association of B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. expands grant program for community sexual assault response

Indigenous, immigrant women receive specialized outreach

St. Joseph’s Mission operated from July 19, 1891 to June 30, 1981. Chiefs from across B.C. have been meeting at length after Indigenous communities were rocked by the news of the discovery of the remains of 215 children. (Rebecca Dyok)
Residential school survivor calling for Canada-wide search of sites after remains of 215 children found

‘I’m glad that they were found. It’s an eye-opener for many people all over the world,’ says Pearl Petal a survivor of St. Joseph’s Mission

The YouLearn office in Keremeos behind Similkameen Elementary Secondary, as of 2012 on Google Maps. OneSky operates their childcare program out of the building and is looking at closing down due to not having the necessary staff. (Google)
Similkameen community faces losing its only child care program

OneSky’s childcare program in Keremeos is currently set to close unless they can find someone to run it

Most Read