NDP leader Jagmeet Singh speaks to reporters in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. The federal New Democrats are kicking off their three-day caucus retreat today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh speaks to reporters in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. The federal New Democrats are kicking off their three-day caucus retreat today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

NDP leader says Liberal government is waging war against the working class

Singh accused the prime minister of not doing enough to combat inflation and rising grocery prices

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says it feels like Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government is waging war against workers.

Singh addressed his New Democrat caucus today in a speech that heavily focused on the struggles faced by the working class.

He accused the prime minister of not doing enough to combat inflation and rising grocery prices.

Singh also accused Trudeau of allowing some of the country’s premiers to dismantle medicare by introducing publicly funded but privately delivered health-care services.

He called on the federal government to ban privatization as part of the ongoing health-care funding negotiations with the provinces.

Singh says the NDP caucus is going to fight for workers and their families when the House of Commons resumes later this month.

“We’re going to push every day for action to bring down inflation, to protect the environment and fix and expand universal public Canadian health care,” Singh said Wednesday in Ottawa.

“We’re going to fight for every bit of help, and hope we can win for people.”

Federal Politicsndp

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Anger grows in Virginia city where first-grader shot teacher

Just Posted

Allison Jakeway does testing at the RBC Training Ground National Final. (James Park/Special to The News)
Canada’s next Olympian may be hiding in Kelowna, RBC is determined to find them

HOPE Outreach serves Kelowna and Vernon. (Black Press file photo)
‘The public doesn’t need to know’: Okanagan outreach society speaks out on sex worker violence

A look at Penticton. The city, along with Kelowna and Vernon, is experiencing above-average temperatures to start 2023. (File Photo)
From snowy and cold to foggy and mild: Winter in the Okanagan takes turn for the warm

Delicious bites from J's Cafe. (Image: @heyhangryhippo)
It’s time to ‘Dine Around’, Okanagan