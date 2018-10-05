Illustrations of proposal development. - District of Lake Country

Neighbours approve of development on old Oyama campground

The net-zero Owl’s Nest development in Lake Country would have up to 50 homes

Neighbours of a proposed Oyama net-zero development located at Owl’s Nest Campground gave their support towards it during a public hearing Tuesday night.

If approved by council, proposed Official Community Plan and zoning bylaw changes will allow a private marina and residential properties to be constructed on the campground on Evans Road.

The site would contain up to 50 net-zero residential units which would offer permanent and seasonal single-family and duplex housing, as well as a private marina on Kalamalka Lake. The site also borders the Okanagan Rail Trail.

The 5.75 acre site is located at 4111 and 4121 Evans Road and is currently zoned for tourist commercial use.

READ MORE: Oyama campground could become residential development

District staff said with the rezoning there would be a reduction in property density compared to developing the existing property for tourist commercial use. A maximum of 82 properties can exist with the new zoning, while 148 can exist with the tourist zoning outlined in the OCP.

Developer Jodi Watsco, president of Beaverbrook Communities said the development would keep the Owl’s Nest name, which pleased the residents.

Neighbouring property owner Alan Gatzke noted that as a custodian of Kalamalka Lake, he would not like to see the construction of a marina, but supported the developer because it worked with neighbours to find middle ground, including the monitoring of the water table.

“Although I would still say we don’t want a bunch of marinas on Kale Lake, I think this is one we can probably live with,” he said.

Another neighbour Rebecca Shaw, said it was “wonderful” the developer is working with neighbours.

The Agricultural Advisory Committee has also endorsed the development.

Coun. Penny Gambell asked about the septic system, which district staff said the developer is currently working with the Okanagan Basin Water Board.

While the development is not in line with the OCP, other neighbours said the developer has changed its original design to add extra space on the lake between neighbouring property owners so they were also impressed.

The province is hoping to achieve the net-zero step code efficiency by 2032.

Most Read