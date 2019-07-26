Neighbours work to battle blaze near Cawston

Property owners near Richter Mountain wildfire used their own firefighting equipment

Neighbours living close to the Richter Mountain wildfire were out battling the fire with their own fire hoses on Thursday evening to Friday morning.

The wildfire, near Cawston, is currently estimated at 60 hectares in size, and there are four homes near the area.

Melissa Genberg, whose property is across the highway from the wildfire, said while fire crews were working at the top of the fire overnight, she and her neighbours were out trying to control the blaze closer to their properties.

READ ALSO: Wildfire near Keremeos grows to 60 hectares

READ ALSO: UPDATE: BCWS: boaters steer clear of Osoyoos Lake's north end so skimmers can do job

The fire was made worse by high winds in the area.

“It was literally a wall of fire,” she said. “If the winds would have shifted, we would have been in big trouble.”

Genberg said she and her neighbours are outside of the fire department’s jurisdiction and as a result, they have their own firefighting equipment on their properties.

While the four homes are set back from the fire, Genberg said her family business, KG Industries, is near the highway and close to the wildfire.

She said the fire crews at the scene have managed to keep the fire under control.

“They have been hitting it hard today,” she said.

As a result, the homeowners living near the fire do not have any immediate plans to evacuate.

Most Read