New bike racks pop up in North Okanagan

More colourful new bike racks have been installed around town and are being well-used. (City of Vernon photo)

Colourful new bike racks have sprouted up around downtown Vernon. These new racks will help address the need for convenient and secure bicycle parking for residents and visitors enjoying our vibrant downtown.

Last year, the Downtown Vernon Association (DVA) requested that the City improve bicycle parking in the downtown core by adding new bike racks and piloting a seasonal on-street bicycle corral in front of the Marten Brew Pub.

“We are pleased with the economic impact the bicycle corral had and we will be putting forth a recommendation that it be installed again in 2020 along with an additional bicycle corral in the 3400 block,” said DVA Events and Promotions Coordinator Dudley Coulter. “The DVA will continue to advocate for improved bicycle infrastructure in the downtown core as it creates economic vitality, beautifies our streets and makes more vehicle parking available.”

To help promote the new colourful bikes racks, the DVA launched a social media contest on Monday, Nov. 4 on Facebook.

“We are asking cyclists to accept the challenge of finding all of the new racks and uploading their best guess along with a photo of them using one of the racks,” said Coulter. The winner will receive a high-end bicycle lock courtesy of Vernon E-Ride.

Older downtown bike racks will also be getting a much-needed makeover. This week, existing black bike racks will be temporarily removed and refurbished in bright colours.

“Bright colours are about more than looks,” said Active Transportation Coordinator Angela Broadbent. “Highly visible bike parking discourages theft and is easier for cyclists to spot.”

Cyclists are reminded to use a high-quality lock, preferably a u-style lock, and to secure both their frame and wheels for maximum security.

