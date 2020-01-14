New cannabis store to open in West Kelowna this week

Cheeba Cheebas Premium Cannabis will be opening up at 9 a.m. on Wednesday

West Kelowna residents will soon have one more place to go for their cannabis needs.

Cheeba Cheebas Premium Cannabis will open its doors to the public for the first time at 9 a.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 14).

The store will sell around 60 varieties of cannabis, which includes dried flower, pre-roll and edible products.

After waiting 13 months for a cannabis license, store co-owner Chris Gayford said its great to finally get the store open.

“It been such an emotional rollercoaster ride because every event has had hurdles,” said Gayford.

“My wife was instrumental in helping me with my application. I also hired a professional planner to help get me through the municipal phase.”

Gayford said several festivities are planned for opening day.

“We’re doing swag giveaways for our first 30 customers,” said Gayford.

“We’re also doing a big ribbon-cutting and I just bought gigantic scissors specifically for that.”

Gayford said around 14 people will be working at the store.

The grand opening will be occurring at Unit 1 -1812 Byland Road in West Kelowna.

