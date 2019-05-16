New condo development announced for Kelowna’s Pandosy Village

The Southgate development at 2627 Gore St. will include 19 units

Nineteen condo units will be located at 2627 Gore Street and will start at almost $300,000. Development will begin in July. (Submitted photo)

A development project announced on Thursday will bring 19 new condo units to Pandosy Village in Kelowna.

The development, Southgate, will be built by Worman Homes at 2627 Gore St. It will include one and two bedroom condo units as well as two penthouse suites, with prices starting from almost $300,000.

Southgate property specialist Lani Bos estimated that the new condos will be completed in August 2020.

News of the development was released a day after Mayor Colin Basran received a death threat over a different development proposal in the same area of the city.

Although close in proximity, Bos said, the Southgate development is not to be confused with the six-storey residential building on Groves Avenue that was approved by council on Monday.

“Completely separate developers, completely separate everything,” she said.

Southgate is being developed in partnership with David Bakonyi of Teano Holding Ltd.