Nineteen condo units will be located at 2627 Gore Street and will start at almost $300,000. Development will begin in July. (Submitted photo)

New condo development announced for Kelowna’s Pandosy Village

The Southgate development at 2627 Gore St. will include 19 units

A development project announced on Thursday will bring 19 new condo units to Pandosy Village in Kelowna.

The development, Southgate, will be built by Worman Homes at 2627 Gore St. It will include one and two bedroom condo units as well as two penthouse suites, with prices starting from almost $300,000.

Southgate property specialist Lani Bos estimated that the new condos will be completed in August 2020.

READ MORE: Suspect arrested after Kelowna mayor receives death threat

News of the development was released a day after Mayor Colin Basran received a death threat over a different development proposal in the same area of the city.

Although close in proximity, Bos said, the Southgate development is not to be confused with the six-storey residential building on Groves Avenue that was approved by council on Monday.

“Completely separate developers, completely separate everything,” she said.

Southgate is being developed in partnership with David Bakonyi of Teano Holding Ltd.

READ MORE: Kelowna mayor calls for civility in light of online threat against him

David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Man falls to death hiking trail near Sicamous

Just Posted

Injured hiker rescued from Knox Mountain Park had lost consciousness: RCMP

Young woman loses consciousness at shoreline of Okanagan Lake, carried out by emergency responders

Update: Mission’s Playa Del Sol Resort under evacuation

Residents asked to leave the area after hazardous materials found in a neighbouring unit

Former South Okanagan lifeguard charged with child sex offences

RCMP strongly believe there are additional victims

Musqueam artist brings solo work to Okanagan for first time

Susan Point: Spindle Whorl will be at Kelowna Art Gallery starting May 18

Sip wine this May Long weekend in West Kelowna

Mission Hill is hosting the Farm to Table Market and Lunch

VIDEO: Man nearly run over by his own SUV at B.C. boat launch

The electric vehicle caught on fire after it was pulled from the water

Update: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

Summerland mayor says lifeguard’s arrest ‘deeply upsetting to our community’

Former lifeguard Ed Casavant facing 10 counts of child sexual assault and pornography charges

WorkSafe fines Vancouver Canuck owners’ farm $53,690 after bus fails inspection

Farm vehicle was at risk of ‘brake failure:’ decision

‘No appetite’ to ban abortions in Canada amid U.S. bills, expert says

Alabama ban could see abortions become a felony, with no exception for rape or incest

Reasons why Salmon Arm officers cleared in shooting explained

Prosecution BC issues news release on 2015 shooting in Canoe of armed robbery suspect

Family tradition saddled for Falkland Stampede

Rodeo and events get underway May long weekend

Okanagan tattoo shop inks support for Children’s Hospital

Western Canada’s finest artists in town Sunday for Five Fathoms event

B.C. lifeguard nicknamed ‘Eddie Spaghetti’ facing multiple child sex offences

RCMP strongly believe there are additional victims

Most Read