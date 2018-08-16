District of Lake Country

New development proposed for Lake Country

Council will be deciding on a development permit for a subdivision on Rogers Road

Lake Country council will be considering a development application for a new subdivision on Rogers Road during next week’s council meeting.

If approved, the permit will allow for a 25 unit row housing development, configured into seven buildings, according to a report which will be presented to council.

The proposed development is for 11592 Rogers Rd.

“The development adds density near recreational amenities, and it is closely situated to other multi-dwelling developments. This additional development in the Woodsdale neighbourhood is likely to improve the business case for commercial development in its vicinity by facilitating population growth in this neighbourhood.

“In addition, this will have broader economic impacts for all of Lake Country. Finally, it will enable diversification of the current housing stock in the community, which is predominantly single-family residential,” the report said.


Next story
Just Posted

