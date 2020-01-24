New faces come to Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission in Kelowna

New committee manager, five new advisory council members recently named to commission

Krista Mallory is the committee’s new COEDC manager (Photo courtesy of COEDC)

There has been a shakeup in positions for members of the Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission (COEDC) in Kelowna.

One of the biggest changes includes the naming of new committee manager Krista Mallory.

Mallory has served as business development officer with the committee since 2016 and holds a decade of work experience in the financial sector.

Other changes include five new advisory council members to the committee. Some new names include CEO of Csek Creative Nikki Csek, co-founder of Vitalis Extraction Technology Pete Patterson and CEO of Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing Corp. Brian Wall.

“The appointment of this year’s new members adds valuable new insight and perspective to the council,” said COEDC advisory council chair Brad Klassen.

“We look forward to making an impact in 2020 and beyond.”

45 member advisory council members operate the committee to help provide economic development services to Kelowna, Lake Country, Westbank First Nation and surrounding Central Okanagan communities.

