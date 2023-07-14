New family owned coffee shop brings Columbian quality to Kelowna

Some of the finest beans around are roasted and now brewed in Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood.

The new coffee shop, Model Bean Coffee Co. will officially open its doors to the public on Saturday July 15.

The business started as a roastery, but after their tasty beans grew in popularity, the owners of Model Bean decided to open up a coffee shop.

All of the beans sold at Model were grown in Columbia and have the pleasant, distinctive yet mild taste that South American coffee is known for.

Model Bean sources its coffee from small family farms in the mountains of Columbia that use techniques that have been passed down through generations.

The new shop is family owned and operated and looks forward to serving Kelowna a cup of high quality coffee.

