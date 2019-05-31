New wildfire reported east of Sicamous

Blaze burning out of control in upper elevations near Malakwa

A fire is reported to be burning out of control in an unpopulated area east of Sicamous.

The BC Wildfire Service’s wildfire map shows the blaze began sometime on May 30 in upper elevations approximately seven kilometres east of Malakwa. The blaze is estimated to be .01 hectare in size.

On Friday morning, May 31, the Kamloops Fire Centre said a response officer would be assessing the fire and providing an update later in the day.

