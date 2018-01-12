New funding for seniors in Kelowna-Lake Country

MP Stephen Fuhr announces that five local organizations that support seniors will get funding

Five organizations in Kelowna and Lake Country that support seniors, are receiving funding from the federal government’s New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP).

In total, $86,356 has been allocated to the Okanagan Chinese Canadian Association, the Kelowna Visual and Performing Arts Centre Society, the Royal Canadian Legion Oyama Branch 189, the Okanagan Men’s Sheds Association, and the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 26 Kelowna.

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr made the announcement on behalf of the Ministry of Families, Children and Social Development.

“With this funding support, the Government of Canada continues to recognize the contribution of organizations in Kelowna-Lake Country who dedicate their time and effort to improving the quality of life for seniors in or community,” said Fuhr. “I thank those organizations and their volunteers who recognize the valuable contribution our seniors make by ensuring our seniors stay involved and active in our communities.”

The New Horizons for Seniors Program promotes positive aging by supporting seniors’ volunteerism and encouraging seniors to play an active role in their communities. It enhances seniors’ social well-being and enables them to maintain social ties and share their knowledge, skills and experience with others.

With this funding local organizations will support seniors activities that include: computer workshops to allow seniors to acquire information technology skills so they can operate a seniors’ e-communication network; planning and coordinating dance pieces for other seniors to perform at a dance festival; renovations that will improve access to meetings, social functions, shuffleboard and darts, community gatherings, and fund raising activities; and activities that encourage senior men to participate in woodworking and tech-related activities.

