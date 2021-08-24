UPDATE: Tactical evacs caused by Westside Road fire partially lifted, traffic flowing

Westside Road. (Aaron Hemens) Westside Road. (Aaron Hemens) Westside Road. (Aaron Hemens) Westside Road. (Aaron Hemens) Fire seen from across Okanagan Lake in Kelowna. (@ShmoopToThrill/Twitter) Fire off Westside Road. (Contributed)

UPDATE: 6:50 p.m.

All tactical evacuation orders have been lifted for properties in Sail View Bay and along Bear Creek Road, north of Parkinson Road in West Kelowna.

Municipal and BC Wildfire Service crews will continue efforts to mop up the fire that began burning Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 24, in an area east of Rose Valley Reservoir. BCWS estimates the size of the wildfire at three hectares. For public safety reasons, residents and visitors must remain at a safe distance from the fire and all emergency response activities, which will remain ongoing in the area into Tuesday evening.

Westside Road remains open to single-lane alternating traffic.

UPDATE: 4:20 p.m.

The tactical evacuation order for Sail View Bay has been lifted but several homes remain evacuated as fire crews continue to battle a fire east of the Rose Valley Reservoir on the Westside.

All properties along Bear Creek Road, north of Parkinson Road remain on evacuation order due to the three-hectare blaze.

While Westside Road has reopened to single-lane alternating traffic, Central Okanagan emergency officials are urging people travelling through the area to allow crews to safely do their work and not stop to observe or take photos of the fire.

UPDATE: 3:50 p.m.

Westside Road is open to single-lane alternating traffic in both directions after a wildfire ignited near the road on Tuesday afternoon.

UPDATE – Westside Rd. OPEN to single lane alternating traffic in both directions due to a forest fire in #Kelowna. Crews are on scene, drive carefully and expect delays. https://t.co/h4OpOKuUsh — DriveBC (@DriveBC) August 24, 2021

The road was briefly closed, with traffic being escorted out of the fire-affected area.

Westside Road remains closed north of La Casa due to the White Rock Lake wildfire.

READ MORE: 78 homes confirmed damaged in White Rock Lake wildfire in Central Okanagan region

UPDATE: 1:50 p.m.

Several Westside Road homes have been ordered evacuated after a wildfire sparked on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 24.

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has been activated to support West Kelowna Fire Rescue and BC Wildfire Service crews who are fighting the blaze, which is burning at three hectares right next to Westside Road.

Tactical evacuations are occurring in the area surrounding the fire, including all residents on Bear Creek Road north of Parkinson Road, including the Sail View Bay subdivision. Residents are asked to leave the area immediately.

UPDATE: 1:09 p.m.

BC Wildfire is on scene with four personnel on the ground, two helicopters and air tankers.

The blaze is an estimated 3 hectares in size.

UPDATE: 1:00 p.m.

Power is out to more than 200 customers along Westside Road near Traders Cove.

BC Hydro reported the outage at 11:34 a.m., about the same time a fire sparked in the area.

A tree is reportedly down across BC Hydro wires. Crews are on site.

UPDATE: 12:54 p.m.

RCMP are setting up road blocks on Westside Road. Drivers are being asked to stay away from the area.

UPDATE: 12:40 p.m.

BC Wildfire is on scene assisting West Kelowna and North Westside fire crews with a blaze off Westside Road.

At least one helicopter is on scene bucketing.

Flames are burning on the edge of Westside Road, forcing emergency crews to turn vehicles around that are heading north.

A reminder to boaters on Okanagan Lake to steer clear of air tankers while on the water.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known.

A wildfire has just sparked near Bear Creek provincial park. Fire crews are en route. #BCwildfire #Kelowna pic.twitter.com/auEJyyhVAY — Aaron (@aaron_hemens) August 24, 2021

A grassfire is rapidly growing near Sailview Bay off of Westside Road.

At least three West Kelowna fire stations are attending the blaze that sparked just after 11:30 a.m., Tuesday.

The fire was quickly upgraded to a second alarm for all responding units.

Currently, Westside Road is open to traffic.

A media tour that was attending the White Rock Lake wildfire evacuation zone with the Regional District of Central Okanagan has been asked to turn around and head back to West Kelowna as quickly as possible.

More to come.

