New hoops court donated to Central School in Kelowna

An anonymous donor has stepped up to pay for the installation of a new outdoor basketball court at Central School in Kelowna.

The cost for the project is $14,400 for the 30-by-50-foot asphalt for the asphalt court and hoops.

A staff report submitted to the planning and facilities committee at its Sept. 7 meeting said the basketball court would be extremely beneficial for the mental and physical well-being of students.

The school is the hub for students following an alternative education path because they can’t find success in the traditional classroom setting.

The school’s existing gymnasium is limited to middle and high school basketball, as Central School was originally an elementary school.

“As such, the roof is low and we do not have a regulation court for our high school students to play an actual game of basketball for their PHE classes, or with one another,” said the staff report.

“Our students really enjoy basketball…keeping our students engaged in pro-social activities during lunch hours and breaks is very important for our Central Programs and Services youth.”

The staff report suggested the new basketball court could also be used for other games such as ball hockey and pickleball, and provide a second space for student PHE classes.

Moyra Baxter, Central Okanagan Board of Education chair, reiterated her longstanding caution that such donations should be carefully vetted to avoid self-promotional benefits derived by a project sponsor.

Baxter was reassured by staff the donor wished to remain anonymous.

