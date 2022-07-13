Conceptual rendering of industrial buildings planned for Pier Mac Way. (Photo/TKA+D Architecture+Design)

New industrial complex near Kelowna International Airport moving forward

Council has approved development permits for two buildings planned for 2050 Pier Mac Way

A major industrial development across from Kelowna International Airport is a step closer to getting shovels in the ground.

Council has approved development permits for two buildings planned for 2050 Pier Mac Way. Burnaby-based Beedie Developments is behind the project and purchased a former 14.7-acre gravel site the structures will be built on back in April. It was the largest single property industrial land transaction by dollar value in the city’s history, according to commercial real estate and investment company CBRE which brokered the deal.

Plans submitted to the city by TKA+D Architecture+Design on behalf of Beedie show a total of 13 individual units covering approximately 144,461 square feet. The units will be primarily industrial, but each will also include office space.

The development permits need to be approved by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure before the city can issue a building permit.

