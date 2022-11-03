New Kelowna city council to be sworn-in Nov. 7

The ceremony will take place at the Kelowna Community Theatre starting at 7 p.m.

City of Kelowna’s new mayor and councillors will be sworn into office Monday, Nov. 7.

The ceremony will take place at the Kelowna Community Theatre starting at 7 p.m. The one-hour inauguration and meeting is open to the public and will also be live-streamed on the city’s website. The Honourable Judge Andrew Tam will administer the oath of office for mayor-elect Tom Dyas and councillors-elect Ron Cannan, Maxine DeHart, Charlie Hodge, Gord Lovegrove, Mohini Singh, Luke Stack, Rick Webber, and Loyal Wooldridge.

Council’s first Regular Meeting will be Monday, Nov. 14 followed by a public hearing on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

