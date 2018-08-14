New KGH parking lot approved

New lot would replace parking stalls to be lost with construction of JoeAnna’s House

Kelowna city council has approved a plan by Interior Health to build a new 90-stall parking lot near Kelowna General Hospital.

The plan, to build the new lot on the north side of Rose Avenue, just east to the hospital, will make up for the expected loss of 62 parking stalls as a result of construction of JoeAnna’s House.

JoeAnna’s House will be a building to provide temporary residence for out-of-town families with loved ones being treated at KGH. The $8 million building—to be built by the KGH Foundation—will be located at the corner of Royal Avenue and Abbott Street on land now used for hospital parking.

In addition to replacing the 62 lost parking stalls, an additional 28 more will be created with the new lot.

On Monday, council was told despite what some see as a lack of parking at the hospital, it currently meets parking requirements.

Despite that, IH is looking to build another parkade at KGH to address with future needs.

