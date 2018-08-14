New KGH parking lot approved

New lot would replace parking stalls to be lost with construction of JoeAnna’s House

Kelowna General Hospital. —Image: Kelowna Capital News

Kelowna city council has approved a plan by Interior Health to build a new 90-stall parking lot near Kelowna General Hospital.

The plan, to build the new lot on the north side of Rose Avenue, just east to the hospital, will make up for the expected loss of 62 parking stalls as a result of construction of JoeAnna’s House.

JoeAnna’s House will be a building to provide temporary residence for out-of-town families with loved ones being treated at KGH. The $8 million building—to be built by the KGH Foundation—will be located at the corner of Royal Avenue and Abbott Street on land now used for hospital parking.

Related story: JoeAnna’s House design revealed

In addition to replacing the 62 lost parking stalls, an additional 28 more will be created with the new lot.

On Monday, council was told despite what some see as a lack of parking at the hospital, it currently meets parking requirements.

Despite that, IH is looking to build another parkade at KGH to address with future needs.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Child dies in boating incident on Kal Lake
Next story
Man plows truck into Houses of Parliament in London

Just Posted

Okanagan winery gets global recognition

Mission Hill is being recognized as having one of the top vineyard designs in the world.

New KGH parking lot approved

New lot would replace parking stalls to be lost with construction of JoeAnna’s House

Kelowna cannabis producer issued Canada sales license

Flowr Group already approved as B.C. marijuana dispensary supplier

Kelowna council approves 12 goals driving new transportation master plan

Plan looks to “shift away” from what it calls city’s car-centric culture

Motorists urged to steer clear of Mabel forest road due to wildfires

Road closure in effect from kilometre 10-59 to give BC Forestry crews space

Average Canadian family spends 43% of income on taxes: study

Fraser Institute’s consumer report shows taxes accounting for larger chunk of income each year

Rockets Korczak strikes gold with Team Canada

Kelowna Rockets’ defenceman helps Canadians to title at Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Edmonton

48 sockeye, harbour seal seized from poachers caught on B.C. river

Charges pending after two poachers arrested for salmon fishing at night

Vancouver 6th most liveable city in the world: report

West coast city narrowly beats Toronto, but is bested by Calgary

Falcons battle Knights for West Coast League title

Kelowna meets Corvallis in best of three final starting tonight at Elks Stadium

Plaque that replaced Macdonald statue at Victoria city hall vandalized

Less than 24 hours after plaque was installed, an ‘X’ had been scratched through the centre

UPDATED: Cars plunge in Italian highway bridge collapse; 25 killed

Five more people are injured and in serious condition

Controlled burn slows down Snowy wildfire growth

BC Wildfire Service said back burn helped slow wildfire growth near Keremeos

Court hearing on Humboldt Broncos fundraising to test Saskatchewan law

The money has yet to be distributed because Saskatchewan has legislation known as the Informal Public Appeals Act

Most Read