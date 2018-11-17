The 25th annual Art Walk was celebrated at the Lake Country Community Complex. - Carli Berry/Capital News

New Lake Country arts council to request funds from district

The arts council will ask the district for $8,000 from 2019 to 2021

The newly-formed Lake Country Arts Council is requesting funds from the district in order to establish a grant program.

The council came together in September, 2018 as a non-profit society with a mandate to promote and foster the arts within Lake Country.

READ MORE: New arts council formed in Lake Country

For 2018-2019, the council has requested around $7,400 which will go towards the film society, Creekside players, quarterly music and summer events as well as maintaining the website, social media and traditional marketing. Moving forward, from 2019 to 2021, the council will request $8,000 each year from the district, according to a presentation which will be made at the district’s regular council meeting Tuesday night.

Lake Country cultural development coordinator Ryan Donn said the ask for $8,000 each year for the next three years will be a budget request and Tuesday’s meeting will simply be a presentation and to answer any questions from district council.

The arts council will also give out grants in the amount of $12,000 for the next three years, according to the presentation.

“They almost see themselves as a granting or funding body down the road and we’re using the District of Lake Country is just coming on board (to increase their potential),” Donn said.

The goal is to establish a performing art granting program in Lake Country, he said.

The arts council is an amalgamation of several smaller societies including the Lake Country Performing Arts Society, Creekside Players and Open-Air Performances.

