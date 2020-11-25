New public art installation unveiled in downtown Kelowna

The piece, called Flower, sits in front of Interior Health’s Community Health & Services Centre on Doyle Avenue

The city has added another piece of public art to its collection.

The sculpture, aptly entitled Flower, has been installed in front of Interior Health’s Community Health & Services Centre on Doyle Avenue.

“To wish someone good health, we often give them flowers,” said Brad Hindson, part of the team of artists behind the artwork. “But a flower is only a single part of a living plant system. The health of the flower is like the health of a human being: dependent on all its systems.

“This representation of a Mariposa Lily, an Indigenous flower of the Okanagan, is presented with its roots at the top of the sculpture, symbolizing a contemporary approach to healthcare, a celebration of the people who underpin our healthcare system.”

The piece is the culmination of a collaboration between the City of Kelowna, Interior Health and funding partner Bentall Green Oak.

“Flower is a piece for our time,” said Mayor Colin Basran. “Animating our public spaces has never felt more important. Not only does it add vibrancy and character to the downtown, it serves as a symbol for both our healthcare workers and anyone accessing services at Interior Health during these challenging times.”

To learn more about the project, watch the video below:

READ MORE: Kelowna council quashes welcome sign proposal

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Kelowna