New roles for Central Okanagan MLAs in Liberal shadow cabinet

Ben Stewart co-critic for trade and citizens’ services with Steve Thomson, Norm Letnick gets health

Central Okanagan MLAs (left to right) Norm Letnick, Steve Thomson and Ben Stewart are all critics in the B.C. Liberals new-look shadow cabinet. —Image: Facebook

Two of the Central Okanagan’s three MLAs have new jobs in the B.C. Liberal shadow cabinet.

New party leader Andrew Wilkinson announced Tuesday he has made some changes to the critic’s roles in his Opposition caucus, moving Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick—who supported Wilkinson in the party’s leadership race—to the health critic’s role from agriculture. Letnick was agriculture minister in the former Liberal government under then premier Christy Clark .

Newly elected Kelowna-West MLA Ben Stewart has been appointed co-critic for citizens’ services and trade, a post he will share with Kelowna-Mission MLA Steve Thomson. During his previous stint as MLA, Stewart served as citizens’ service minister under former Liberal premier Gordon Campbell.

After giving up his seat to let Clark run in a byelection in 2013, Clark appointed Stewart as B.C.’s special representative in Asia, where he was based in China and worked on trade issues. He left the post in 2016 and was elected again in Kelowna West—succeeding Clark—earlier this year.

Other changes to the Liberal shadow cabinet include:

· Linda Larson moving to Agriculture from Childcare

· Michael Lee moving to Attorney General from Transportation

· Mike Bernier moving to Oil and Gas Development, under the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources from Education

· Joan Isaacs becomes critic for Seniors Care, under the Ministry of Health

· Teresa Wat becomes critic to Multiculturalism

The full B.C. Liberal shadow cabinet consists of:

Advanced Education – Stephanie Cadieux and Simon Gibson

Agriculture – Ian Paton and Linda Larson

Attorney General – Michael Lee

Liquor, Gaming and ICBC – John Yap

Children and Family Development and Childcare– Laurie Throness

Citizens’ Services and Trade– Steve Thomson and Ben Stewart

Education – Dan Davies

Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources

Energy and Mines – Tom Shypitka

Oil and Gas Development – Mike Bernier

BC Hydro – Tracy Redies

LNG and Resource Opportunities – Ellis Ross

Environment and Climate Change – Peter Milobar

Finance – Shirley Bond and Tracy Redies

Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations – John Rustad

Rural Development – Donna Barnett

Health – Norm Letnick

Mental Health and Addictions – Jane Thornthwaite

Seniors Care – Joan Isaacs

Indigenous Relations – Dan Ashton

Jobs and Technology – Greg Kyllo and Jas Johal

Small Business – Coralee Oakes

Labour – John Martin

Multiculturalism – Teresa Wat

Municipal Affairs and Housing

Municipal Affairs – Todd Stone

Housing – Sam Sullivan

Public Safety and Solicitor General – Mike Morris

Social Development and Poverty Reduction – Marvin Hunt

Tourism, Arts and Culture – Michelle Stilwell and Doug Clovechok

Transportation and Infrastructure – Jordan Sturdy

Jackie Tegart is the Liberals caucus chairwoman, Mary Polak is the party’s House Leader, while Eric Foster is the Whip –

and Larson is the Deputy Whip.

