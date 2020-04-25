(Black Press File)

New safety measures for Canada Post amid pandemic

Message from Luc Julien, President of Columbia River Local - Trail, Rossland, Castlegar post offices

In consultation with the union, Canada Post has put new health and safety measures in place across the country.

“Postal workers touch many more surfaces and items throughout the workday than the average person, as a result we wash our hands more than ever,” began President Luc Julien, of the Columbia River Local.

Read more: Triple the deliveries over Christmas for WK postal carriers

Read more: Kootenay postal workers carry on despite no contract for 2 years

“Outside workers like myself carry a disinfectant spray so we are continually able to sanitize our hands.”

Physical distancing is also practiced inside the workplaces.

“Our local Health and Safety Committee has made workplace modifications such as installing PVC shields at the retail counters, encouraging debit or credit transactions, rather than cash, and setting up social-distancing signage in the post office lobbies,” Julien explained.

“Please note that for the time being, retail office hours have been altered to 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to accommodate extra cleaning. Letter carrier sortation cases have been spaced out to maintain the two-meter distance between coworkers as well.”

Julien says the coronavirus contagion has created a very stressful adjustment for all frontline workers; including postal workers of the Columbia River Local which encompasses Trail, Rossland and Castlegar.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, members of our Local were very nervous about being at work,” he shared. “Many of us are still anxious about contracting the virus and contaminating our family members, coworkers, and the public.”

These are extraordinary and very difficult times for everyone, Julien said.

“We ask our customers to continue being patient and kind with clerks and delivery workers. Please remember to practice physical distancing and to carefully follow the guidelines from the health authorities. We are proud to provide the public with their goods during this ongoing global crisis in a manner that is safe for all concerned.”

How can you protect

postal workers?

The spread of the virus is primarily person-to-person.

– Clean and disinfect your mailbox, railings and doorknob daily.

– Maintain physical distancing, don’t approach postal workers on delivery.

– Maintain distancing in post offices and respect the posted guidelines.

– Don’t go to the post office if you’re not feeling well.

Is the mail itself safe?

The virus can survive for some length of time on surfaces. The length of time is uncertain because it depends on the nature of the surface, and environmental factors like heat, cold, and sunshine.

Just like with grocery delivery, you should clean and disinfect anything that comes into your home, and set it aside for a few hours before handling it, if you can. After handling anything that’s come from outside your house, wash your hands thoroughly before touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express the Columbia River Local’s gratitude to the healthcare workers of our communities,” Julien said. “We encourage everyone to grab your instruments, whistles, or pots and pans and be loud as you can every evening at 7 p.m. to thank these hard-working heroes that put their lives at risk to care for us.”

Read the latest on COVID-19 here: Trail Times COVID-19 latest news


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Canada PostCity of TrailCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
No gun found in weapons complaint at Vernon motel: RCMP

Just Posted

Think twice before reaching for the scissors, Summerland hairdresser urges

‘You can’t assume you can cut your own hair and make it look good the first time.’

Kelowna’s youth shelter still in place despite COVID-19 pandemic

The Okanagan Boys and Girls Clubs is offering help to those who need it

Alternating traffic at Gordon and Fuller after vehicle incident

Only one car involved, with the lone occupant sustaining minor injuries

Petition urges West Kelowna council to stop city hall construction

87 people have signed the petition so far

City of Kelowna expecting $1M revenue hit due to tax and fee changes

The city is expecting around $850,000 decrease in property tax revenue, more from other fee changes

Local strong: Black Press Media journalists chronicle pandemic with a community lens

Communities have endured the isolation and the uncertainty all across B.C.

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

No gun found in weapons complaint at Vernon motel: RCMP

An individual was arrested after reportedly causing a disturbance in a motel near Polson Park

Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool selected by Pittsburgh Steelers in 2nd round of 2020 NFL draft

Canadian receiver starred at Notre Dame

New safety measures for Canada Post amid pandemic

Message from Luc Julien, President of Columbia River Local - Trail, Rossland, Castlegar post offices

Man found dead inside vehicle in Kamloops

The death is not suspected to be criminal in nature

Two dead after collision on Highway 97 outside Clinton

The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating

B.C. tree planting season ramping up with COVID-19 measures in place

Every year about 5,000 tree planters from B.C. and other areas travel to the province

Vernon baker earns stripes with Tiger King cake

Krazy Kakes creation an homage to hot-ticket COVID-19 Netflix doc

Most Read