A new wildfire ignited Saturday, Sept. 10, in the Shuswap at Mara Creek east of Mara Lake between Enderby and Sicamous As of Sunday, Sept. 11, B.C. Wildfire Service classifies the fire as .01 hectares in size and being held. (BCWS Wildfire Dashboard)

A new wildfire ignited Saturday, Sept. 10, in the Shuswap at Mara Creek east of Mara Lake between Enderby and Sicamous As of Sunday, Sept. 11, B.C. Wildfire Service classifies the fire as .01 hectares in size and being held. (BCWS Wildfire Dashboard)

New Shuswap wildfire being held

Blaze off Highway 97a between Enderby and Sicamous at Mara Creek listed as 0.01 hectares in size

B.C. Wildfire Service crews will be back to a new fire that ignited Saturday, Sept. 10, in the Shuswap.

An initial attack crew and a water tender attended a fire that broke out at Mara Creek, east of Mara Lake off Highway 97A between Enderby and Sicamous.

BCWS lists the fire Sunday as being held, and approximately 0.01 hectares in size. The initial attack crew and water tender are expected back on the scene Sunday.

The Cooke Creek fire in Hunters Range northeast of Enderby remains classified as out of control. The fire is approximately 61 hectares in size.

Another fire in the range broke out north of Kingfisher at Kingfisher Creek Friday, Sept. 9. That blaze is listed as under control and spot-sized at 0.009 hectares in size.

B.C. Wildfire Service crews have battled 1,484 fires in 2022, including 65 new start-ups in the past week.

READ MORE: COLUMN: Exploring Black Point Peninsula on Mara Lake

READ MORE: Family finds happiness on thriving Shuswap farm

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

bc wildfiresColumbia Shuswap Regional DistrictShuswap

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
River mystery: what is killing the giant sturgeon of B.C.’s Nechako River?
Next story
First the win, now the work: What Pierre Poilievre has to do next as new Tory leader

Just Posted

Firefighters and civilians in Kelowna marched up Knox Mountain on Sept. 11, 2022 to mark the 21st anniversary of the twin towers terror attack (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
Remembering the firefighters lost in 9/11 attacks by climbing Kelowna’s Knox Mountain

Do you know where the Granny Smith apple originated? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about grandparents?

(Kelowna Crows Rugby/Contributed)
Rugby registration open in Kelowna

Okanagan Sun punt returner Mike O’Shea (Photo - Marissa Baecker/Okanagan Sun)
Heavyweight Battle: Okanagan Sun looking to stay undefeated in Victoria