New trades training equipment for Okanagan College

Post-secondary institute receives $160,000, announced during Apprenticeship Recognition Week

New trades training equipment is coming to Okanagan College to better prepare students for the workplace when they leave the classroom.

The funding announcement of $160,000 for trades and technology equipment comes during Apprenticeship Recognition Week in British Columbia. This year, Apprenticeship Recognition Week is Nov. 4-10.

“Investing in equipment is an investment in our students and in our communities,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training. “We’re working together to put 21st-century equipment in classrooms and shops to ensure trades students in the Okanagan and throughout the province are on the pathway to success and gaining the skills industry needs.”

RELATED: Okanagan College trades centre benefits from Coldstream companies

An apprenticeship in the skilled trades is an important entry point to a long-lasting, good-paying career that will provide opportunities around the province. A key element of apprenticeship is on-the-job training. About 80 per cent is on the job, while 20 per cent is technical learning in the classroom.

“Classroom training lays the foundation for the lifelong learning journey of skilled tradespeople,” said Shelley Gray, interim CEO of the Industry Training Authority (ITA). “With this new funding, apprentices will enter the workforce confidently with relevant knowledge and skills from learning on current and new trades equipment and technology.”

The funding will be used to buy new and replace aging trades and technology equipment.

RELATED: New Okanagan College facility gets students job-ready

Examples of trades training equipment purchased by various post-secondary institutions last year include a used hybrid car for automotive programs, various types of saws for construction trades programs and equipment for culinary programs. Technology equipment purchased last year included iPads, 3D printers and new servers, as well as wind and solar energy training equipment.

“The newly opened Trades Training Centre at our Vernon campus is an example of our commitment to innovation and inclusivity in education,” said Jim Hamilton, Okanagan College president. “Up-to-date equipment is another way we can provide the most relevant and high-quality education to trades students at our campuses and help meet the demand for skilled tradespeople in the North Okanagan and beyond.”

The $160,000 for Okanagan College is part of an investment of $3 million in 2018-19 at 19 public post-secondary institutions in new trades and tech training equipment. The funding is allocated for this fiscal year, with the new equipment expected to be in place by April 2019.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Co-working office space lands in Kelowna’s downtown
Next story
B.C. mom wins daycare contract fight after kids insulted in text message

Just Posted

UBCO professor examines consumer conflict between Hong Kong and China

UBC professor Annamma Joy teaches in Kelowna

Rally planned as Sagmoen awaits date for bail decision

A rally in support of missing and murdered women will take place at Vernon Law Courts at 4 p.m.

Kelowna entrepreneur pitches to Dragons’ tonight

The new episode of Dragons’ Den features JB Owen from Lotus Liners

West Kelowna climbs Most Dangerous Cities list

Macleans magazine release its Most Dangerous Cities list

New Kelowna fitness program helps those who have had a stroke recover mobility

The Fitness and Mobility Exercise program starts this month at the Parkinson Recreation Centre

UPDATED: Tony Clement out of Conservative caucus after more allegations arise

Party leader inititally said Clement could stay, despite admission he’d sent sexually explicit photos

Lightning zap West Kelowna 13-1

Under 12 ringette play at Royal LePage Place

Pot-filled pipe lands driver $230 fine

The Calgary man, who was not impaired, was ticketed while driving on the Lions Gate Bridge

New trades training equipment for Okanagan College

Post-secondary institute receives $160,000, announced during Apprenticeship Recognition Week

Okanagan brother of Paralympian and friends on course for Victoria

Penticton’s Tyler Luscombe and his friends are running to raise money for his Paralympian brother

B.C. mom wins daycare contract fight after kids insulted in text message

Operator had tried to sue for $1,800 when mom pulled her children without giving 30 days’ notice

Selecting talent for Canada’s junior hockey team ‘a real challenge’: coach

Canada won the first match up 2-1 in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, then dropped the second bout 3-1 in Langley, B.C., the next night

U.S. midterms bring new sources of trade uncertainty for Canada

Experts says the Democrats’ majority victory in the House of Representatives means ratification

Canadians tuning out real CRA agents because of CRA phone scammers

The CRA and the RCMP hosted briefing in Ottawa as they try to crack down on call centres loaded with fraudsters who phone Canadians

Most Read