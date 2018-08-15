New urban winery approved by West Kelowna Council

The new winery will be located in the industrial area

West Kelowna Council has approved a Temporary Use Permit to allow a winery to operate in West Kelowna’s industrial area on Stevens Road.

Related:Okanagan winery gets global recognition

Council unanimously approved the project and noted that staff should include wineries in the zoning bylaw that currently allows for a brewery, distillery and meadery in Light Industrial Zones.

The “housekeeping” amendment will be updated to accommodate urban style wineries that offer a different experience than traditional tasting rooms on vineyards.

Mayor Doug Findlater noted that the zoning bylaw should be updated due to the high volume of requests taking up staff’s time.

Related:Bachelorettes’ sashes cinched at Kelowna Wineries

The new urban winery will be located at 1405 Stevens Road in West Kelowna.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.