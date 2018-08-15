(Kelsey Knight / Unsplash)

New urban winery approved by West Kelowna Council

The new winery will be located in the industrial area

West Kelowna Council has approved a Temporary Use Permit to allow a winery to operate in West Kelowna’s industrial area on Stevens Road.

Council unanimously approved the project and noted that staff should include wineries in the zoning bylaw that currently allows for a brewery, distillery and meadery in Light Industrial Zones.

The “housekeeping” amendment will be updated to accommodate urban style wineries that offer a different experience than traditional tasting rooms on vineyards.

Mayor Doug Findlater noted that the zoning bylaw should be updated due to the high volume of requests taking up staff’s time.

The new urban winery will be located at 1405 Stevens Road in West Kelowna.

New urban winery approved by West Kelowna Council

The new winery will be located in the industrial area

