Kelowna’s Boyce-Gyro Park. (File)

New washrooms, changeroom opening at Boyce-Gyro Park

The new facilities are scheduled to open on Thursday, June 18

New washrooms and changerooms are set to open on Thursday, June 18, beside the apple at Boyce-Gyro Park.

The new building is part of the final phase of improvements for the park, which also includes new sidewalk, a plaza with seating and landscaping.

“The washrooms are a huge improvement,” said Steve Walker, project technician. “New and improved lighting makes the building safer and more welcoming; the plumbing, lighting, and hand driers are more environmentally friendly; and small free combination lockers have been added.”

The city also constructed a new plaza just outside the washroom with stairs that lead to the beach, so beachgoers have a safer transition from the sidewalk to the sand.

More improvements are planned to take place throughout the summer adding more seating, trees and landscaping, and irrigation.

The new washrooms are large enough to accommodate the entire capacity of the park, according to the city. As such, the north washrooms will be closed to regular public use and will only open for special events.

Since 2018, the city has invested $2.98 million into Boyce-Gyro Park, adding a new parking lot, volleyball courts, ping pong tables, safer connections for bicycling and walking, and now the new washrooms, changeroom and plaza.

