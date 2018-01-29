Next court date scheduled for West Kelowna attempted murder case

A West Kelowna man charged with attempted murder is expected to be back in court Feb. 6.

The next court date for a West Kelowna man charged with attempted murder is scheduled for Feb. 6.

Charles William Maskell was one of two men arrested Dec. 2, 2016 after a shooting on Granada Crescent in the Glenrosa neighbourhood shortly after noon.

Neighbours at the time said five RCMP vehicles and an ambulance were on scene and a man was taken away in an ambulance.

A media release from Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said the victim suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries. The second man arrested has not shown up on court files.

