Next court date scheduled for West Kelowna attempted murder case

The next court date for a West Kelowna man charged with attempted murder is scheduled for Feb. 6.
Charles William Maskell was one of two men arrested Dec. 2, 2016 after a shooting on Granada Crescent in the Glenrosa neighbourhood shortly after noon.
Neighbours at the time said five RCMP vehicles and an ambulance were on scene and a man was taken away in an ambulance.
A media release from Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said the victim suffered serious but non life-threatening injuries. The second man arrested has not shown up on court files.
