(Black Press Media files)

Nexus applications on hold amid U.S. government shutdown: CBSA

Canadian agency says customers may have to re-apply after the shutdown is over

Hoping to get a Nexus card sometime soon? You better hope the U.S. government gets back up and running fast.

The Canada Border Service Agency reminded Nexus applicants this week they’ll have to reschedule appointments with U.S. Customs and Border Protection once the shutdown has ended.

READ MORE: Trump, Democrats ramp up pressure as U.S. shutdown hits 3rd week

READ MORE: Travelling to the U.S.? Here is what you need to know

The shutdown, which began around three weeks ago, has all non-essential federal workers furloughed and sitting at home.

The U.S. workers who process Nexus applications are deemed non-essential, which means any appointments to see them are cancelled.

According to the CBSA, Nexus enrolment centres are open across Canada, and select locations are completing the Canadian portion of the process for customers who already had appointments.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Truck driver in Broncos crash pleads guilty
Next story
Off-leash pit bull kills one dog, wounds another

Just Posted

Kelowna council underwhelmed by row housing project design

Academy Ridge proponents asked to explain exterior design decisions to council

Kelowna adapting to larger Okanagan watershed management role

City seeks ways to collaborate with regional water stakeholders

Kelowna radio host steps away from mic due to health issues

TJ of Andy & TJ in the Morning has revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer

West Kelowna police warn drivers to slow down

Police are reminding drivers to slow down in school zones now class is back in session

Popular Kelowna city councillor recovering in KGH, says wife

Charlie Hodge is conscious, off the respirator and due to be released Tuesday after days in ICU

Travelling to the U.S.? Here is what you need to know

The partial government shutdown is starting to affect air travel

Off-leash pit bull kills one dog, wounds another

The aggressive dog, a recent rescue from California, has been euthanized

LA rapper brings Game to Vernon

One of only two B.C. stops, The Game performs Sunday at Status Nightclub

B.C. woman gets new trial after judge made ‘stereotypical assumptions’ about domestic violence victims

Mission woman convicted in 2017 of break-and-enter at Manning Park

Nexus applications on hold amid U.S. government shutdown: CBSA

Canadian agency says customers may have to re-apply after the shutdown is over

Truck driver in Broncos crash pleads guilty

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu appeared in a court in Melfort, Sask., this morning

Rallies against B.C. LNG pipeline planned across Canada, U.S.

Protesters are against a 670-kilometre pipeline in northern B.C.

RCMP arrest 14 people in northern B.C. over anti-LNG pipeline protest

An injunction gave protesters 72 hours to remove obstructions and the police say that had not happened

Skier dies at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort

The 30-year-old man from Golden was reported missing after he failed to meet up with a friend

Most Read