‘No alcohol’ added to day parole for Salmon Arm woman charged in 2008 killing of boyfriend

An RCMP officer surveys the scene behind Bastion Elementary School in Salmon Arm following the murder of Tyler Myers in November 2008. (File photo)

The day parole granted to a Salmon Arm woman sentenced in 2008 to second-degree murder in the killing of her boyfriend has been extended for six months.

The Parole Board of Canada ruled on June 6, 2022 that Monica Sikorski’s day parole should be continued for a another six months, but with an added condition of ‘no alcohol.’

A correctional plan update from May 2022 showed that Sikorski consumed alcohol while out for dinner with a friend and it presented a problem at the community residential facility (CRF) where she was living. Other residents, some who may have substance abuse issues, for example, could be triggered by the smell of alcohol.

“Your use of alcohol within months of being released in the community is concerning,” stated the parole board decision. “You returned to the CRF and your use of alcohol was detected. You were also late. While these may be viewed as minor infractions, the Board finds that they are serious in that they present an entitled attitude and an indifference to the fact that you are serving your sentence in the community. Given the professional opinions of an assessing psychologist specific to you minimizing the impact of substances, the Board finds your consumption of alcohol concerning. Your decision to use alcohol and return to the CRF late also suggests your decision making and consequential thinking skills continue to need some work.”

Sikorski, now 30, was sentenced in December 2016 to life in prison for second-degree murder. Parole eligibility was set at seven years. She was granted day parole in October 2021. In December 2021 an additional special condition was added, restricting her from going to Vancouver Island without prior written approval of her parole supervisor.

Sikorski’s boyfriend, Tyler Myers, 22, was found dead on Nov. 21, 2008 in the schoolyard of Bastion Elementary School in Salmon Arm. Sikorski, then 17, lured the victim to the schoolyard, while a 16-year-old boy she was also romantically involved with was concealed in nearby trees with a rifle, stated court records.

The victim was shot by the 16-year-old three times, the third with the encouragement of Sikorski.

Sikorski did not confess her involvement in the murder until 2012, following an undercover operation by police.

Along with the concerns about alcohol, in the June 6, 2022 decision, the parole board also noted positive aspects of Skikorski’s first period of day parole.

Sikorski has been working. She has a good working relationship with her parole supervisors, she is polite and generally compliant. The Correctional Service of Canada has not pointed to any breaches of conditions or serious escalations in the risk she may present.

“Your risk need assessments have shifted positively and you are assessed as highly motivated, highly accountable and engaged in your correctional plan. You have a viable release plan moving forward and the support of your CMT (case management team) for a day parole continued,” the decision reads.

The conditions of her six-month extension of day parole include: not to consume, purchase or possess alcohol; immediately report all relationship and friendships with males; not to communicate with any person involved in criminal activity or substance abuse; follow a treatment plan; don’t possess more than one mobile communication device or SIM card; have no contact with the victim’s family without prior written permission from your parole supervisor; and don’t go to Vancouver Island without prior written approval.

