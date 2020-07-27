Interior Health has said to its community partners it won’t be organizing flu clinics moving forward, starting this fall. (Pixabay)

No flu clinics for Interior Health region this fall

Interior Health sent out a memo indicating there won’t be mass flu clinics for 2020-2021

There won’t be flu clinics come this fall, according to Interior Health (IH).

In a letter addressed to community partners, IH said it’s transitioning away from organizing immunization clinics in order to maximize health care resources.

For the 2020-2021 season, IH will no longer organize flu clinics for members of the public, employees, and medical staff. Those who are looking to get vaccinated will have to go to a community provider, such as pharmacists and family doctors.

“Interior Health will continue to support the timely and equitable distribution of influenza vaccine to our community pharmacy partners throughout the health authority,” IH stated in the letter.

Black Press Media has reached out to Interior Health for comment. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

READ: Former Kelowna football player drowns in Shuswap Lake

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pedestrian fatally struck by semi in Kamloops

Just Posted

No flu clinics for Interior Health region this fall

Interior Health sent out a memo indicating there won’t be mass flu clinics for 2020-2021

Heat warning in effect for Okanagan Valley

Temperatures are expected to sit in the 30s all week

Morning Start: Walmart has a lower acceptance rate than Harvard

Your morning start for Monday, July 27, 2020

Alberta family believes lug nuts purposely loosened in Summerland after tire flies off

The incident allegedly occurred on July 23 in near Canmore Alberta

Kelowna’s OK Corral closes indefinitely after 36 years

The country music club announced its closure on Sunday via Facebook

B.C. CDC issues COVID-19 exposure warning for four flights at Vancouver airport

Passengers are asked to monitor for symptoms for 14 days

Vehicle crashes into Okanagan chiropractic office

Damage done to window and bricks, along with an outside planter at Vernon facility

NHL’s Rob Shick goes ‘inside the bubble’ for pro hockey’s restart

B.C.-born senior officiating manager heads to camp in Toronto, missing his B.C. golf classic

Horoscopes for the week of July 27

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Two killed in Highway 3 crash near Princeton

Vancouver couple was driving home from a cottage in the Okanagan

Several people sent to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on Sea to Sky

Police and first responders closed the highway for 10 hours while investigators looked into the case of the crash

Hundreds rally to help Vancouver woman find ‘Mamabear’ with recording of mother’s voice

Ryan Reynolds offers up $5,000 reward for missing bear

Dyer: Summerland envy

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

Pedestrian fatally struck by semi in Kamloops

The incident happened early Monday morning on Highway 1

Most Read