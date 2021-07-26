No homes lost on Anarchist Mountain due to Nk’Mip fire

Fire department urges evacuees not to return to their properties

There have been no homes lost on Anarchist Mountain which was put on evacuation order last week.

“What we can say is — so far, so good….no structural loss. The crews have worked really hard on putting out spot fires and continue with structural protection,” said the Anarchist Mountain Fire Department on their Facebook page on Sunday.

“But, as we have said before, a wind change could stir things up.”

“So, knowing how hard it is for everyone to be displaced, hang in there! We have gotten through one more day without structure loss, and that is something we take with gratitude.”

On Sunday, Anarchist Mountain Fire urged evacuees not to return to their homes even if it is for emergency medications.

At this time no one is allowed to return to their homes while the Evacuation Order is in effect, said the fire chief. This includes Anarchist Mountain firefighters who were also displaced and continue to fight the fire.

If you have an emergency situation such as requiring medications that may have been left behind, please contact Fire Chief Urs Grob for assistance.

Fire crews from Fort St. John, the Osoyoos Indian Band, Vanderbrook, Errington and local firefighters have been together non stop since the Nk’Mip fire started coming over the mountain.

Soon 100 Mexican firefighters will arrive to help with suppression efforts as well.

There has been a lot of uncertainty about whether Highway 3 would close but as of Sunday, it is open, according to DriveBC.

