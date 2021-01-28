Yellowhead Rail and Bridge (YRB) was out clearing snow along Highway 3b on Wednesday, Jan. 20. The inset shows the machine’s teeth. Photos courtesy of YRB

Yellowhead Rail and Bridge (YRB) was out clearing snow along Highway 3b on Wednesday, Jan. 20. The inset shows the machine’s teeth. Photos courtesy of YRB

No injuries in single-vehicle incident in Spallumcheen: Vernon police

Highway 97 now clear after single-vehicle collision

UPDATE 12:45 p.m.:

The roadway is all clear between ST. Annes and Irish Creek roads on Highway 97, says DriveBC.

UPDATE 12:05 p.m.:

Police are warning motorists to expect delays travelling Highway 97 near the race track in Spallumcheen.

“Approach with caution and prepare for delays in both directions as crews work to clear the roadway,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said in a tweet.

Police say the incident involves only one vehicle and there are no injuries to report.

The vehicle, reportedly a jackknifed semi-truck, is obstructing the highway between St. Annes and Irish Creek Road.

“We have responded to several collisions throughout the North Okanagan,” media officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “Thankfully without any serious injuries reported to us, and would like to remind drivers that winter is back and to please take their time, slow down, and be alert to changing road conditions.”

UPDATE 11:20 a.m.:

Single lane alternating traffic is now in effect for 0.8 km east of St. Annes Road in Spallumcheen Thursday, Jan. 28.

An assessment is underway, according to DriveBC.

ORIGINAL:

A vehicle incident east of St. Annes Road is affecting traffic on a snowy Thursday morning.

Highway 97 traffic is reportedly affected in both directions in Spallumcheen, north of Vernon, and emergency vehicles are on scene, according to DriveBC.

The provincial agency says an assessment is underway, but delays are to be expected.

Submit photos and news tips to newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com.

READ MORE: Provincial boost for addictions treatment in Vernon welcomed: MLA

READ MORE: Silver Star Association pushes back first annual general meeting

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Targeted cash, social supports would be more effective than basic income: UBC panel
Next story
Mobile home west of Chase burns to the ground

Just Posted

(Black Press file photo)
23-year-old Kelowna woman dies in Banff crash

Three other passengers, all from Kelowna, transported to hospital with minor injuries

COVID-19 cases reported from Jan. 17 to 23. (BCCDC map)
Central Okanagan records lowest weekly COVID-19 case count in months

Between Jan. 17 and 23, the Central Okanagan saw 65 confirmed cases of the virus

Dorito stretching out. Facebook
Okanagan animal rescue highlights adoption heroes

AlleyCats Alliance was having trouble adopting feral felines

Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, updates British Columbians about COVID-19 at a press conference earlier this week. (B.C. Government image)
B.C.’s 1st case of COVID-19 confirmed a year ago today

Here’s a look at some of the key dates in the province’s fight against the novel coronavirus

David Short ended up losing everything after a fall rendered him unable to work, or pay his bills. His saving grace? Cooking. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Untold: How cooking helped a Kelowna man stay off the streets

David Short spent over a year on the street after suffering a seizure

British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry addresses the media during a news conference at the BC Centre of Disease Control in Vancouver B.C. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 485 new COVID-19 cases, fewest deaths in months

‘The actions we take may seem small, but will have a big impact to stop the virus,’ urges Dr. Henry

BCLC submitted photo
Million dollar lotto ticket bought in northern Vancouver Island set to expire in March

BCLC is encouraging players to check their tickets for the winning numbers: 19117903-02.

A charity fishing derby targeting rainbow trout is being planned for both Shuswap and Okanagan Lake in April. (File photo)
Charity fishing derby planned for Okangan and Shuswap Lake

Money raised from the derby will benefit BC Children’s Hospital.

A stolen sport utility vehicle was found rolled on its roof in an orchard of Prairie Valley Road in Summerland. Police are continuing to investigate the incident. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Stolen vehicle found in Summerland orchard

Fake license plates had been used on vehicle

An array of cabinet ministers speak to resource development approvals at B.C. Natural Resources Forum Jan. 21: Energy and Mines Minister Bruce Ralston, Environment Minister George Heyman, Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon, Indigenous Relations Minister Murray Rankin, Minister of State for Lands and Natural Resource Operations Nathan Cullen and Forests Minister Katrine Conroy. (BCNRF)
B.C.s low-carbon economy plan depends on faster resource permits

13 years to allow a mine won’t work, cabinet ministers reminded

A new recreation and health centre has been proposed for Summerland. (Black Press file photo)
Assessment completed for proposed Summerland recreation and health centre

Proposal comes with price tag of $55.4 million

A man wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as they walk past the emergency department of the Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver Wednesday, November 18, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Weekly COVID-19 cases continue decline in South Okanagan

Cases in Penticton have been on the decline since the New Year

Members of the Okanagan Indian Band can vote on a referendum that will decide whether to designate Duck Lake reserve lands for the purpose of building a business park. Voting is open to band members only until 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (OKIB image)
Okanagan Indian Band referendum on future of Duck Lake land underway

Members can vote until 8 p.m. Thursday to designate reserve lands for a 52-acre business park

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read