Firefighters battle a blaze in Scotch Creek on May 4. The RCMP say it is being treated as suspicious. (Dallas Furian Photo)

No link between Scotch Creek structure fires

May 4 blaze in a vacant commercial building under RCMP investigation

Police say there is no connection between a May 13 fire at a commercial garage in Scotch Creek and a May 4 structure fire in the same area that’s being investigated as suspicious.

Sgt. Barry Kennedy of the Chase RCMP says discussion with a caretaker of the building lost to the May 13 blaze suggests the fire began accidentally and is not suspicious. The same can not be definitively said for the May 4 fire in a vacant commercial building in Scotch Creek which once housed a dollar store.

Kennedy said squatters that had been living in the empty store were evicted a few days before the fire.

“We are looking in to see if there is any relation to the eviction,” Kennedy said.

Police have identified the people who were evicted from the building and want to ask them some questions about the fire when they are located.

Chief Mike Engholm of the Scotch Creek/Lee Creek fire department whose crew quickly contained the May 13 fire said well-watered green grass prevented the fire from spreading off the property. The building in question, a commercial garage was seriously damaged.

