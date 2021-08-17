Canada Post had remove a lot of letter boxes around Penticton after they were vandalized. This letter box at the United Church on Main St. remains unscathed. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

No mail to be delivered to evacuated area of West Kelowna

Canada Post has a issued a red service alert for the postal code area V4T

Canada Post is issuing a delivery alert, on Tuesday, for the wildfire-affected Glenrosa area of West Kelowna.

The alert comes after residents from more than 400 homes were evacuated on Sunday night due to the Mount Law wildfire.

Poor air quality from wildfire smoke along with evacuation orders and alerts forced Canada Post to alter its delivery service.

A red service alert, meaning a suspension of all deliveries for the day, is in effect for the postal code area starting with V4T in West Kelowna.

Delivery agents will not be in the area as conditions remain unsafe.

The situation continues to be assessed and delivery will resume once safe, stated Canada Post.

Other regions that are affected by a red service alert in the Interior due to wildfires are:

•Kleena Kleene

•Logan Lake

•Spallumcheen

These alerts will be posted on the Canada Post Service Alerts website, as well as on Twitter and Facebook.

READ MORE: Cooler conditions offer fractional relief to crews battling nearly 300 B.C. wildfires

