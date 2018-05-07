B.C. Finance Minister Carole James. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

No municipal break for B.C. health care payroll tax

Non-profits, school districts, universities still being considered, Carole James says

Municipal governments will have to cover the costs of the B.C. government’s health care payroll tax, because they can raise property taxes to do it, Finance Minister Carole James says.

The tax is being phased in starting January 2019, as Medical Services Plan premiums are phased out with a 50 per cent reduction taking place at the same time. For municipalities that already pay MSP premiums on behalf of their employees, extra costs for 2019 will have to be covered.

“They aren’t going to get any relief,” James said Monday when asked about municipalities who are looking at raising property taxes.

“We’re still in discussions with charities, not-for-profits, school boards and universities, the groups that don’t have the ability to be able to bring in revenue.”

RELATED: Fraser Valley farmers face payroll tax

The Union of B.C. Municipalities surveyed members as they prepared their 2018-19 budgets and they reported their costs are expected to double between 2017 and 2020 as a result of the payroll tax. The City of Victoria is considering a two per cent increase to cover the extra costs.

The “employers health tax” takes effect in 2019 at 1.95 per cent of payroll for businesses and organizations with payrolls of more than $1.5 million. A lower rate applies for payrolls between $500,000 and $1.5 million, and those below $500,000 are exempt.

The payroll tax applies whether employers pay their employees’ MSP premiums or not. James emphasized that while property taxes may go up, individuals stand to save $800 a year or more if they have been paying their own MSP premiums.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Olympian Georgia Simmerling retires from ski cross
Next story
New national emergency alert system fails first test

Just Posted

Local state of emergency expanded Kelowna-wide

Residents are asked to start preparing in case of evacuation due to flooding

West Kelowna mayor blasts premier over speculation tax

Despite agreeing to meet about speculation tax, Doug Findlater says premier now not responding

Okanagan domestic use water well sign-up frustration mounts

Province lagging on well application approval process

Flooding prompts closure of part of West Kelowna park

An area of Glen Canyon Park was closed Monday due to high water in Powers Creek

Trial scheduled for man accused in 2013 Kelowna woman’s murder

Jay Thomson, 61, will go to trial on for second degree murder Jan. 14, 2019.

Pack your umbrella, rain on its way

Kelowna is expected to get a few days of rain this week

B.C. man shot dead in front of his wife on their wedding day in 2011

Manbir Kajla, 30, was gunned down after fender-bender crash in Surrey. A murder charge has been laid

Kelowna RCMP search for missing man

Public’s assistance requested in helping find Ronald Sjodin-Picul.

Canadian-bred Flameaway being pointed to Plate following Derby run

The horse escaped significant injury at the rain soaked Kentucky Derby

B.C. setting new greenhouse gas reduction targets

2020 target officially scrapped, now 40% reduction sought by 2030

B.C.’s ‘largest’ dispensary fine levied against Penticton operator

City hall published court order online, which mandated a $15,000 fine payment to city hall

Step back in time this May long weekend in Osoyoos

The family-friendly Osoyoos Faire takes place May 19 and 20

B.C. union’s petition calls for end to ban on gay men donating blood

Current rules ban men who have had sex with other men in the past year

Giant panda family makes its Calgary Zoo debut

The giant panda cubs were in a playful mood on Monday showing off for a crowd

Most Read