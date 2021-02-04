No new COVID-19 deaths in Interior Health for 3rd day in a row

Interior Health identified 54 new cases of the virus; active cases slip below 1,000

Sharon Gordon, a registered nurse at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital draws up the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe as the hospital held a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people 75 years old and up on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Brattleboro, Vt. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

For the third day in a row, there have been no COVID-19 deaths in Interior Health (IH).

The health authority identified 54 new cases from Wednesday to Thursday, as active cases slipped back below 1,000 to 985.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, 51 people are currently hospitalized with the virus and 20 are in intensive care. The region’s death toll remains at 75.

In total, the region has seen 6,513 cases since testing began; 5,441 (84 per cent) have recovered.

READ MORE: 100 cheeseburgers, exotic dancers: Vancouver search warrant details alleged penthouse party

READ MORE: Opposition calls for better family access to B.C. care homes

IH offered the following update on outbreaks in the region:

Westsyde Care Residence group home in Kamloops has 21 cases: 10 residents and 11 staff. All 21 cases are currently active.

Royal Inland Hospital has 92 cases: 32 patients and 60 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak. There are 58 active cases.

Cariboo Memorial Hospital has 14 cases: 12 staff and two patients. There is one active case.

Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 25 cases: 17 residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak. There are three active cases.

Sunnybank long-term care in Oliver has 37 cases: 27 residents, 10 staff, with five deaths connected to this outbreak. There are 11 active cases.

Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 40 cases: 25 residents and 15 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak. There are seven active cases.

Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 68 cases: 39 residents and 29 staff, with nine deaths connected to this outbreak. There are 15 active cases.

Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon has 68 cases: 47 residents and 21 staff, with nine deaths connected to this outbreak. There are seven active cases.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus