The B.C. Wildfire Service provided this aerial shot of the planned ignition burn in the Irish Creek area off Westside Road on Aug. 30. (BCWS photo)

No overnight growth on White Rock Lake wildfire

Crews get help from rain and planned ignition earlier in week

There was no growth on the White Rock Lake wildfire Wednesday, Sept. 1, and firefighters got some help from Mother Nature, who delivered five millimetres of rain which decreased fire behaviour significantly.

Crews continue to increase containment along all flanks of the fire, with hot spots identified by infrared drone scans being targets.

The size of the fire remains at more than 81,000 hectares in size, so a substantial workforce is required to ensure mop-up and patrol operations are thorough throughout the fire perimeter.

There are 120 Canadian Armed Forces personnel doing mop-up and patrol efforts along the north and west flanks. Objectives set out for each flank will remain fairly static going forward.

The planned ignition on Monday, Aug. 30, was 975 hectares in total size. The burn plan was to mimic natural wildfire with up to 30 per cent tree mortality and understory wood debris consumption.

In the Irish Creek area, there has been more than 40 years of woody debris build-up. Areas that had significant fuel build-up, combined with the steep-slope terrain, burned with more intensity, resulting in pockets of more intense fire behaviour that is seen when natural wildfire moves through a forest.

Out of the 975 hectares, 14 hectares of fire burned across containment lines in a 920 metre stretch along the guard when decked logs ignited by more intense fire behaviour. A unit crew managed this excursion with full containment achieved the next morning on Aug. 31.

