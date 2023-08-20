No relief from wildfire smoke in Okanagan/Shuswap

‘Everyone can take action to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke’

An air quality advisory remains in effect for the Okanagan and Shuswap regions due to wildfire smoke.

“Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations,” reads a statement from Environment Canada. “Everyone can take action to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke.”

According to the IQAir website, air quality in the Central Okanagan is currently considered hazardous, and hazardous (Penticton) to very unhealthy (Osoyoos) in the South Okanagan and North Okanagan/Shuswap.

Higher temperatures are forecast for the South Okanagan today, including Penticton and Osoyoos expected to reach 29 C.

Kelowna’s high is forecast to be 27 C, while temperatures in the North Okanagan and Shuswap will hit 26 C.

Winds are expected around 20 km/h and gusting to 40.

There is no rain expected until Tuesday and Wednesday, with a 60 per cent chance of showers.

The rest of next week will see sun and clouds with temperatures in the mid-twenties from Salmon Arm to Osoyoos.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Environment Canada weatherOkanganShuswap