Nohomin Creek wildfire continues to grow

The Nohomin Creek wildfire has grown to an estimated 2,666 hectares.

A combination of the 41 C weather, low humidity, and light to moderate winds caused the fire to reach the top of the ridge on the upslope of the Fraser River. Because of this, smoke was very visible in the area.

While the fire is not moving at a fast rate, BC Wildfire Services is expecting it to continue to spread because of the continued dry and hot weather conditions. The growth is expected in the high-elevation areas, where there’s steep terrain. Rocky slopes have slowed down the fire in some areas. The fire is also not spreading west towards Stein Valley at this time.

In the area, crews are working to establish wet lines where the growth is, on the west side, north of the Stein River. Crews are also patrolling Stryen Creek.

Along the south, east, and north flanks, crews continue to establish containment lines and take care of hot spots.

The hot weather and steep terrain have been a challenge for crews. They are taking more frequent breaks to prevent heat exhaustion. The Lytton Ferry is in service, helping crews move back and forth to rotate shifts quicker.

BC Hydro announced that crews have rebuilt and re-engerized a section of powerline damaged by the fire. The fire has burned down 60 power poles, and damaged powerlines, three transformer banks and two single transformers. Power service has been restored 112 customers in the area.

“Crews began construction last Saturday but mobilizing equipment and material to the site proved to be challenging due to road access issues. Helicopter support was required to bring power poles to the site,” BC Hydro said in a news release. “This week, restoration efforts were complicated by the heat wave as extra measures were required to protect the health and safety of crews working outside.

This fire is still deemed as out of control and the cause is still unknown.

