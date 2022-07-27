Nohomin Creek Wildfire near Lytton shows no growth despite hot weather

Despite hot, dry weather and windy conditions, the Nohomin Creek wildfire remains at an estimated 2,463 hectares.

While it remained stable yesterday (July 26), B.C. Wildfire Services say there was growth at the west flank on the north side of the Stein River.

A spot fire started on the south side of the Stein River yesterday but crews extinguished it quickly.

On the south side of the western flank, crews are moving their wetline to within 25 feet of the fire. They are also extinguishing hot spots around Stryen Creek.

Crews also continue to make good progress on the containment on the north and south flanks despite the hot temperatures and steep terrain. They also continue to extend hoses and sprinklers along the Stein Valley walking path.

To prevent heat stress and exhaustion, crews are taking frequent breaks but more crews have been able to come in and out with the Lytton Ferry being back in service to transport crews across the Fraser River.

Crews were also able to clean up and re-open an old helipad site yesterday.

B.C. Hydro has been onsite to restore power to the area. While they are still working on returning power to properties along the west side of the Fraser River, they have restored power south of the crossing.

B.C. Wildfire Services would also like to remind the public that any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities, including drones, is illegal and poses as a threat to the crews. The restricted airspace is 3,000 feet above ground level and five nautical miles around the fire.

This wildfire is still deemed as out of control and the Stein Valley Nlaka’pamux Heritage Park is still closed. The cause is still under investigation.

There are currently 45 active wildfires in the province and there’s been a total of 374 wildfires this year so far.

