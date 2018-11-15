North Okanagan assistant fire chief faces unlicensed firearm charges

Stephen Hidasi will appear next Dec. 6

A BX Swan Lake Fire Rescue firefighter is before the Vernon Law Courts for three unlicensed firearm-related charges.

Deputy chief Stephen Christian Hidasi, born 1965, was not in court for the two-minute consult counsel hearing which saw defence lawyer Julian van der Walle request an adjournment due to outstanding disclosure.

“I spoke to my friend, Mr. (Juan) O’Quinn, yesterday and he advises that the ITO (information to obtain the search warrant) that I’ve been asking for disclosure is still outstanding but he anticipates getting that to me probably this week or next week,” van der Walle said.

Hidasi is charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, storage of a firearm contrary to regulation and possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized.

He will appear next in Vernon Law Courts Dec. 6 for arraignment.

