UPDATE: Power restored for North Okanagan community left in the dark, again

UPDATE Tuesday 4:30 p.m.:
Power has been restored to at least some Lumby residents.
The lights are reportedly back on along Mabel Lake Road following an outage Tuesday afternoon.
…………………………
A power outage has hit Village of Lumby residents, for the second time in a week.
A motor vehicle incident has reportedly took out power for some residents along Mabel Lake Road, Trinity Valley Road.
“Just called Hydro to report outage, their estimate was 7:15 p.m. for the power to be back on,” said Karinna Dutcher, in a social media post.
While BC Hydro’s outage map shows nothing, Dutcher says the power has been out since approximately 2:45 p.m.
This power outage follows one that started in 2019 and lasted into 2020 due to a snowstorm.
There was also an outage in Vernon Tuesday morning following the latest snow storm.
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.