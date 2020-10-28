North Okanagan crimes remain unsolved

Boat stolen from marina, theft of siding and vehicle break and enter

RCMP would like to identify this person after stolen bank cards were used followig a theft from a vehicle on Rogers Road in Lake Country Oct. 10, 2020. (Contributed)

Several unsolved crimes from early October are in need of public assistance.

“You could have the missing piece of the puzzle that will help the RCMP put someone behind bars,” Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers assistant coordinator Lori Holand said.

The oldest crime involves the disappearance of a boat from Turtle Bay Marina on Wood Lake. The owner of the boat contracted a dealership to attend the slip on Oct. 1, 2020. He found out the next day that the boat was not at the marina. off Woodsdale Road, when they attended. The 2013 Campion Svfara has unique decals and registration number AB4182360.

A couple days later Lake Country RCMP received a call from a construction site employee reporting an overnight theft. An on-site camera captured a male in a silver or grey Dodge Ram truck at the Benchland Drive site at approximately 3 a.m. on Oct. 3. The male is seen parking next to a trailer and loading up with over $5,500 worth of exterior siding. The truck appears to have an after-market front bumper.

One week late RCMP were advised of a theft from a vehicle parked in the 11000 block of Rogers Road in Lake Country on Oct. 10. The owner found several items strewn outside the vehicle in the morning and discovered that a wallet was missing. One of the bank cards had been used a couple of times before being cancelled. The male in the accompanying photo is a person of interest whom police would like to identify.

“You can help catch these suspects and qualify for a reward by calling Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net,” Holand said.

READ MORE: Licence plates and several ATV’s stolen in North Okanagan

READ MORE: Vernon business owners hit for second time in 3 months

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPtheft

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

An on-site camera captured a male in a silver or grey Dodge Ram truck at a Benchland Drive construction site on Oct. 3 loading up with over $5,500 worth of exterior siding. (Contributed)

A boat moored at Turtle Bay Marina was reported stolen Oct. 1 and remains under investigation. (Contributed)

Previous story
Rescued bald eagle that came to life in B.C. man’s car had lead poisoning

Just Posted

test tube with the blood test is on the table next to the documents. Positive test for coronavirus covid-19. The concept of fighting a dangerous Chinese disease.
Interior Health records third COVID-19 death

A new community outbreak was reported at Okanagan Men’s Centre in Lake Country

(RCMP)
RCMP searching for missing Kelowna man

Nathan David Copp was last seen this morning, Oct. 28

(Kerkhoff Construction)
Large Glenmore rental development given greenlight by Kelowna council

The development will contain 238 rental apartment units across four five-storey buildings

Michael Rodriguez, Kelowna Capital News.
UPDATE: Natural gas leak on KLO Road

KLO Road is down to one lane alternating traffic while emergency crews are on scene

Norm Letnick, BC Liberal Party MLA-elect for Kelowna-Lake Country. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Liberal Party needs youth, urban presence: Kelowna-Lake Country MLA-elect Norm Letnick

The Kelowna-Lake Country MLA-elect also said he will not vie for party leadership

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps by 287, another senior home outbreak

Two more deaths recorded, community outbreak in Okanagan

An untitled Emily Carr painting of Finlayson Point was donated to the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria by brothers Ian and Andrew Burchett. The painting had been in their family for several decades. (Courtesy of the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria)
Never before seen painting by famed B.C. artist Emily Carr gifted to Victoria gallery

Painting among several donated to Art Gallery of Greater Victoria

The B.C. Centre for Disease control is telling people to keep an eye out for the poisonous death cap mushroom, which thrives in fall weather conditions. (Paul Kroeger/BCCDC)
Highly poisonous death cap mushroom discovered in Comox

This marks first discovery on Vancouver Island outside Greater Victoria area

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)
Rescued bald eagle that came to life in B.C. man’s car had lead poisoning

Bird is on medication and recovering in rehab centre

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

In May 2019, Brennan Joel Metlewsky and Jordan Robert Kupser were charged with attempted murder, robbery and aggravated assault stemming from an incident that took place in Vernon in 2017. (Facebook photo)
Attempted murder charges dropped for pair accused in Vernon stabbing

Brennan Metlewsky and Jordan Kupser will appear in Supreme Court to set a new trial date

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A boat moored at Turtle Bay Marina was reported stolen Oct. 1 and remains under investigation. (Contributed)
North Okanagan crimes remain unsolved

Boat stolen from marina, theft of siding and vehicle break and enter

Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of B.C., was presented with the first poppy of the Royal Canadian Legion’s 2020 Poppy Campaign on Wednesday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
PHOTOS: B.C. Lieutenant Governor receives first poppy to kick off 2020 campaign

Janet Austin ‘honour and a privileged’ to receive the poppy

Most Read